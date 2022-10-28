ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlSKN_0ipTu84G00

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94.

According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.

Haji had refused to use soap and water for more than 60 years, fearing that it would make him sick, according to the BBC. Villagers said Haji had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to shy away from washing, The Guardian reported.

Haji, who was unmarried, had resisted several attempts by villagers to get him clean. Several years ago, a group of villagers took drove him to a nearby river in an attempt to wash him, but Haji threw himself out of the vehicle and fled, CNN reported.

IRNA reported that years of not bathing had left Haji with skin covered in “soot and pus,” according to the BBC.

In 2014, the Tehran Times reported that Haji would eat roadkill and believed that cleanliness would make him ill. Photos showed him smoking several cigarettes at once.

Haji told the newspaper that his favorite meal was porcupine and that he lived between a hole in the ground and a brick shack built by concerned neighbors, the BBC reported.

Several months ago, villagers were successful in washing Haji, CNN reported.

A documentary about his life, “The Strange Life of Amou Haji,” was released in 2013, according to media outlets in Iran, according to USA Today.

Haji’s funeral was held Tuesday in the nearby city of Farashband, according to IRNA.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
WSOC Charlotte

Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet.
WSOC Charlotte

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India — (AP) — Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country's worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.
WSOC Charlotte

US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Russia rejoins deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to rejoin a wartime agreement that allows Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets. The U.N.'s refugee chief, meanwhile, put the number of Ukrainians driven from their homes since the Russian invasion eight months ago at around 14 million.
WSOC Charlotte

Italy's right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree

MILAN — (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government from criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while thousands of fascist sympathizers were allowed to march to the crypt of the country's slain Fascist dictator.
WSOC Charlotte

North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
WSOC Charlotte

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.
WSOC Charlotte

How U.S. policy toward Ukraine could change if Republicans retake control of Congress

Should Republicans retake control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the implications for U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine could be profound. On Oct. 18, just weeks after the U.S. announced it was sending another $1.1 billion in military funding to Ukraine, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made clear that a Republican majority in either chamber would signal possible changes to future payments.
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Musk: Banned Twitter users will not immediately have accounts restored

Elon Musk said that Twitter will not allow anyone banned from the social media site to have their accounts reinstated until the company sets up a “clear process” to do so. Musk who closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter last week, said in a tweet early Wednesday that he had spoken to several civil society leaders about enacting a procedure that “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
132K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy