Elon Musk disbands Twitter's board, cementing control over company
Twitter's board of directors was dissolved on Thursday following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, according to a securities filing on Monday. The company filing states that all previous members of Twitter's board, including recently ousted CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor, are no longer directors "in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement."
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia's role in Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal helped Musk finance the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by rolling over his existing $1.9 billion stake in the social media company. The move makes Saudi entities the second-largest shareholder in Twitter -- behind only Musk himself.
Want a blue check mark on Twitter? It may soon cost you $19.99 a month
Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don't start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN.
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween -- including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
