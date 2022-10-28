Read full article on original website
Who is newly acquired Bears linebacker A.J Klein?
The Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. But, they also acquired linebacker A.J Klein in return for Smith?. Who is A.J Klein? Here's a quick rundown of the newest Bears acquisition. Name: A.J Klein.
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal
Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade...
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool
Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
Report: Bears trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker A.J Klein and a second and fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, first reported by Jay Glazer. According to Adam Schefter, the Bears will pay $4.83 million of Smith's owed $5.4 million for the rest...
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. The trade was first reported by ESPN. Chicago will send its 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears will not include the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?
The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away. NFL teams have already made notable changes over the past few...
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday in what turned out to be one of the more active deadline days in recent memory. Now that...
'WTF:' Bears' locker room left shocked by Roquan trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Less than a week after the emotional departure of Robert Quinn, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch Monday when general manager Ryan Poles traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. "WTF," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Wednesday of his reaction to...
Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.
NFL analyst says trade for Claypool to evaluate Fields
The Chicago Bears kept the ball rolling in the trade market after dealing away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith – this time acquiring Chase Claypool in exchange for their 2023 second-round pick. Ryan Poles & Co. are finally addressing the dire need for pass catchers to help Justin Fields....
Here are the top NFL free agents at each position in 2023
The 2022 NFL season isn’t yet to its halfway mark, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason. With the trade deadline now passed, the next major wave of transactions will come in free agency next spring. There could be stars available across the league...
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out
New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
What number will Chase Claypool wear for the Bears?
On Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their own 2023 second-round pick. Claypool will join Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and others in the wide receiver core. As...
How Roquan went from centerpiece of Bears' rebuild to traded
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, Bears general manager saw the writing on the wall with linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as Poles loved "the player and the person," the Bears' future wasn't going to include Smith. On Monday, Poles traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023...
Claypool reunites with Notre Dame teammate Kmet
Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet both showed their NFL talents at the University of Notre Dame, where they spent three years together as teammates. Between 2017-19, the two shared the field as pass-catchers for the Fighting Irish. In return, they were selected six picks away from each other in the NFL draft.
Vikings acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson from Lions
The Minnesota Vikings just made a move with one of their biggest rivals. The team acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions just hours before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Minnesota announced it sent a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-rounder to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder:
How Claypool can help Fields, Bears' offense take next step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
Schrock: Roquan trade is pivotal all-in moment in Poles' rebuild
When the Bears hired Ryan Poles as general manager in January, they entrusted him with the herculean task of building the NFL's charter franchise into a sustained winner. There is no doubt Poles took the job with the expectation that chairman George McCaskey would let him build the Bears in his vision and do it his way.
