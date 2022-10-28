Read full article on original website
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BPD is warning Bakersfield residents against an 'outstanding warrant' phone scam
BPD has gotten reports of scammers pretending to be police and demanding money to clear phony warrants.
Car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 near Ming
According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials, three people were injured in a car-to-car shootout on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th.
Man dead after declining treatment of assault-related injuries
A Bakersfield man died nearly a month after he was assaulted in Southwest Bakersfield near the 4000 block of Peachwood Court.
Bakersfield Now
Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
Neighbors and friend of accused killer claim shooting was in self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of 15-year-old David Lopez III, said a madman killed their son last Friday in East Bakersfield. The family said he was killed in cold blood and they want justice but the man who fired the fatal shot said there’s another side to the story. It isn’t just Austin French […]
thesungazette.com
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forces closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
yourcentralvalley.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may not be found guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner's office identifies man killed in crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road
------------- At least one person is dead after a crash on Frazier Mountain Park Road Sunday morning. According to the CHP’s website, it happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Frazier Mountain Park Road and Ralphs Ranch Road in Lebec. The website said a car crashed into a power pole.
Bakersfield Now
Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Man pleads no contest to felony in connection to chase resulting in deadly police shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early April 20, police tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road. The Tahoe matched the description of a stolen vehicle. It led officers on a brief chase that ultimately resulted in police fatally shooting passenger Jesus Javier Aleman. […]
Bakersfield Now
Drug dealer convicted of murder
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
