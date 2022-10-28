ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

KGET

BPD investigating an attempted grand theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wild, multi-county chase ends with dramatic ending in Kern County

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A wild chase through multiple counties ends with a dramatic arrest in Kern County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at around 1:16 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of 18th Avenue and Kent Avenue in Kings County when he observed a yellow Hummer driving at a high rate of speed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

2 Injured in Shooting on 99 Freeway in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting on the 99 Freeway injured two people Saturday night, Oct. 29, in the city of Bakersfield. A shooting was reported on the 99 Freeway around 8:54 p.m. north of Ming Avenue. Two victims were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Bakersfield Police Department...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KGET

Man seeks release after serving 40 years for robbery, murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cedric Struggs and two others entered the office of the Hudson Oil gas station on July 16, 1980, intending to rob the business. A death resulted. One of the robbers, Ronald Gene Robinson, pulled a gun, fatally shot Alfred Joe Dishman in the chest and shot and wounded another person as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Multi-agency effort leads to 20 arrests in gang enforcement operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Twenty gang members were arrested and several weapons and drugs were seized in a multi-agency gang enforcement operation this week, hosted by the McFarland and Delano police departments. Around 54 officers conducted compliance checks, and of the 20 arrests, 3 felony and 17 misdemeanor arrests...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Drug dealer convicted of murder

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Kern County jury convicted John Hardison of all felony charges, including First-Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Wednesday. On April 10, 2020, at about 10:45 p.m. Prosecutors said Hardison confronted Brian...
KERN COUNTY, CA

