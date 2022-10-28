Read full article on original website
Red Lake Nation Community Event and Round Dance - Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Red Lake Nation Community Event and Round Dance - Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (Wellness & Event Venue) in Redby.
Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr.
Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr. July 9, 1962 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 60) Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr, age 60, of Bemidji passed away at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on October 28 after battling cancer. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 4th at 10:30 am at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral...
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr.
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr. August 4, 1949 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 73) Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr., age 73, of the Bear Clan and Cass Lake, MN, started his journey to the spirit world on Monday, October 31, 2022, from the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born in Cass Lake on August 4, 1949, the son of Loretta (Jones) and Milton Budreau, Sr.
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation
CASS LAKE, Minn.- For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a former wood-preservation facility that operated from the...
Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson
February 25, 1985 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 37) Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson, age 37, "Be ba'kum e goo naan" meaning "He Walks in the Woods, He's Hard to Catch and Hard to See" of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from Cass Lake, MN.
Leroy Bellcourt Jr
Leroy James Bellcourt Jr was born on January 11,1966 in Minneapolis, MN to Leroy Sr and Doris (Jackson) Bellcourt. He was raised in south Minneapolis and worked various jobs throughout his life. In 2005, he moved to Ogema to live closer to family. Leroy was a very hard worker and...
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
