Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO