Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Thunder Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Sometimes, you’ve got to say enough is enough. NBA teams need to make the same judgment call. Let’s say you’re a kid and you’re getting bullied at school. We’d never advocate for violence. Still, inaction isn’t an option either. At a certain point, whatever you choose to do, enough has to be enough.
FOX Sports

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91

Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

