Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their...
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
Amid a tumultuous start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers keep finding reasons to smile, even if it's just a couple of their players who are performing well and showing up for the rest of the team. They are now 0-5 after a big loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which once again upset fans.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
This Heat-Thunder Trade Features Bam Adebayo
Sometimes, you’ve got to say enough is enough. NBA teams need to make the same judgment call. Let’s say you’re a kid and you’re getting bullied at school. We’d never advocate for violence. Still, inaction isn’t an option either. At a certain point, whatever you choose to do, enough has to be enough.
FOX Sports
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
The Spurs waived Josh Primo due to some allegations about him exposing himself to women.
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Former Lakers guard Danny Green calls out Rob Pelinka’s abysmal roster construction
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the worst constructed rosters in the NBA right now surrounding superstar LeBron James. Current Memphis Grizzlies small forward Danny Green seemed to concur when speaking with Howard Beck on “The Crossover.”. “We know what happened,” said Green....
This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
Suns And Rockets Injury Reports
The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
NBA releases statement about hate speech in wake of Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another off-court controversy, and after Nets governor Joe Tsai called out his star player for sharing a link to an antisemitic film, the NBA issued a vague statement seemingly responding to the issue. Tsai wrote that it is “wrong to promote...
Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon
The Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, Andy Pages, reflects on his most recent season in the minor leagues and shares about how training for the big leagues has been going.
