Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announces book giveaway for educators and libraries during Native American Heritage Month
Prior Lake, Minn. — In honor of the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), through its Understand Native Minnesota campaign, is sponsoring a large-scale book giveaway of “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” and a series of events in Minnesota this week with its author Monique Gray Smith.
DEED Launches Second Small Business Funding Stream
St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched the Growth Loan Fund as part of the recently announced $97 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This new program provides direct loans from DEED to technologically innovative seed- and early-stage businesses.
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80...
Michele Statz awarded 2022 National Science Foundation CIVIC planning grant
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (10/31/2022) - Michele Statz, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, has been awarded a 2022 National Science Foundation CIVIC planning grant of $50,000 to improve access to legal advocacy for rural and Indigenous communities in Alaska. In Alaska, under-resourced rural infrastructure and professional...
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities.
In third year without police in schools, St. Paul district deepens new approaches to safety
Three years into life without school resource officers, St. Paul Public Schools has upped deployment of its student-friendly liaisons and embarked on an effort to reduce violence in the secondary schools. Thirty-eight school support liaisons now walk hallways and drive streets in the state's second-largest district - more than twice...
DEED Launches Growth Loan Fund to provide funding for early-stage businesses
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched the Growth Loan Fund today as part of the recently announced $97 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). This program provides direct loans from DEED to technologically innovative seed- and early-stage businesses. The federal government has approved...
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors along the Mississippi River are asking for more federal help as the drought that has plagued the nation's water superhighway in recent weeks drags on. City leaders shared wide-ranging impacts of dry conditions at a Tuesday news conference hosted by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, from barge slowdowns to water main breaks caused by shifting dry ground.
Cash streams into Minnesota races during final election push
Cash is pouring into Minnesota races for statewide office and critical legislative battlegrounds, as candidates near the final days of an election season that will decide control of state government. Minnesota candidates - and the outside groups that back or attack them - submitted their final pre-election campaign finance reports,...
Burn restrictions in place for Hubbard, Becker, Beltrami, Wadena and Cass counties
As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning "due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota," according to a news release. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth,...
IN CELEBRATION OF NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH, RED LAKE SCHOOLS WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIGENOUS ARTISTS AND CULTURE
RED LAKE SCHOOLS WILL BE REPRESENTING OUR INDIGENOUS ARTISTS AND CULTURE BY:. • ROCKING OUR RIBBON SHIRTS & SKIRTS: NOVEMBER 6TH-12TH. WE INVITE ALL STAFF, STUDENTS, AND PARENTS TO PARTICIPATE, IN AND OUT OF SCHOOL, TO SHOW YOUR PRIDE AND REPRESENT FOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH!
An Alaska Medical School Has a Record Number of Indigenous Students. That Number is 3.
Across the nation, medical schools are seeing a drop in already low enrollment numbers for Native students. A medical school program in Alaska is doubling down on its efforts to bolster its Indigenous student body through early outreach, relationship building in tribal communities, and inviting Indigenous alumni to serve as mentors.
Regional LLVOTES: Who's on the Ballot?
CASS LAKE-We're less than two weeks out from the November 8, 2022 midterm election and our Native vote can make a huge impact on the types of legislation we see over the next four years. Important and impactful positions are up for grabs in Minnesota this election including: the governor,...
Push for greater Native voting access could impact governor race
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8 percent...
Longshot third-party candidates could influence Minnesota elections
Most Minnesotans don't know their names, but four other candidates for governor will appear on the ballot alongside DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP candidate Scott Jensen in next week's election. Hugh McTavish wants citizen juries to approve state laws and everyone to wear nametags. Steve Patterson would put tax...
2022 Tax Rebate Information
CASS LAKE- Starting the week of December 5th, 2022, the Tax Rebate for the amount of $250.00 will be distributed to all enrolled Leech Lake Band Members Rapid Paycards. The recipient needs to be enrolled as of October 28th, 2022, and 18 years of age as of December 4th, 2022. Those who are 18 years of age as of or after December 5th will have their funds deposited into Minor's Trust. If a LL Band Member is incarcerated at the time of payment and is unable to receive funds through Rapid Paycard, a check will be distributed to where they are located. This is the only exception, all else will be funded to the cards.
Powerball fever grows as jackpot hits an estimated $1.2 billion, second-highest ever
Minnesotans chasing that sweet dream of life-changing wealth are snapping up Powerball tickets as the multistate lottery pot is projected to reach $1.2 billion by the time of Wednesday night's prize drawing. "Sales have been through the roof," said Tomaine Grissom, a clerk at the Penn-Wood Market in Minneapolis. "It's...
Voters of color critical to Minnesota Democrats' midterm hopes
Minnesota candidates are taking their pitches to the pulpits in Black parishes, translating campaign material into Spanish, Somali and Hmong and courting voters from Minneapolis to Worthington who often don't hear from either political party. In the final weeks of the campaign, Minnesota Democrats in particular are increasing their intensity...
Red Lake Warriors Basketball Schedule 2022-2023
12/05/22 Nashwauk-Keewatin Home 6:00 p.m. 12/06/22 MIB Away 6:00 p.m. 12/08/22 Northwoods Away 6:00 p.m. 12/10/22 FDL Away 12:00 p.m. 12/13/22 Cass Lake Home 6:00 p.m. 12/16/22 Clearbrook Home 6:00 p.m. 12/20/22 Menahga Away 6:00 p.m. 01/03/23 Deer River Home 6:00 p.m. 01/05/23 W-H-A Away 6:00 p.m. 01/10/23 Nevis Away...
