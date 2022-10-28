Read full article on original website
Red Lake Nation Community Event and Round Dance - Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Red Lake Nation Community Event and Round Dance - Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang (Wellness & Event Venue) in Redby.
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation
CASS LAKE, Minn.- For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a former wood-preservation facility that operated from the...
Burn restrictions in place for Hubbard, Becker, Beltrami, Wadena and Cass counties
As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning "due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota," according to a news release. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth,...
Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr.
Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr. July 9, 1962 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 60) Joseph Dutton Fairbanks Jr, age 60, of Bemidji passed away at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on October 28 after battling cancer. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 4th at 10:30 am at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral...
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr.
Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr. August 4, 1949 ~ October 31, 2022 (age 73) Roger "Denny Bug" Dennis Budreau, Sr., age 73, of the Bear Clan and Cass Lake, MN, started his journey to the spirit world on Monday, October 31, 2022, from the Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born in Cass Lake on August 4, 1949, the son of Loretta (Jones) and Milton Budreau, Sr.
Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson
February 25, 1985 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 37) Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson, age 37, "Be ba'kum e goo naan" meaning "He Walks in the Woods, He's Hard to Catch and Hard to See" of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from Cass Lake, MN.
Leroy Bellcourt Jr
Leroy James Bellcourt Jr was born on January 11,1966 in Minneapolis, MN to Leroy Sr and Doris (Jackson) Bellcourt. He was raised in south Minneapolis and worked various jobs throughout his life. In 2005, he moved to Ogema to live closer to family. Leroy was a very hard worker and...
42-Year-Old Deer River Woman Pleaded Guilty To Murder and Arson
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A woman from Deer River has pleaded guilty to Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson. 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson is accused of stabbing a man to death in Ball Clun, Minnesota back in July. According to the criminal complaint, Wilson told investigations that...
