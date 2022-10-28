CASS LAKE- Starting the week of December 5th, 2022, the Tax Rebate for the amount of $250.00 will be distributed to all enrolled Leech Lake Band Members Rapid Paycards. The recipient needs to be enrolled as of October 28th, 2022, and 18 years of age as of December 4th, 2022. Those who are 18 years of age as of or after December 5th will have their funds deposited into Minor's Trust. If a LL Band Member is incarcerated at the time of payment and is unable to receive funds through Rapid Paycard, a check will be distributed to where they are located. This is the only exception, all else will be funded to the cards.

1 DAY AGO