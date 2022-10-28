a literal shanty house popped up and you idiots are saying this is a good thing. don't get me wrong. I'm not knocking the guy. you gotta do what you gotta do but for the first time the we are seeing the beginning of a shanty town. is everyone blind?
He did great with what he had to work with. I hope hes able to take it somewhere he'll be safer, if that's possible. The homeless population is rising everywhere, yet illegals are being placed in housing..
And just to add another statement where all these rich Celebrities held up in los Angeles they can't donate some of their do called hard earned money to help this man an Army vet that fought for the very country they live safe in everyday .Hollywood is disgusting these rich Celebrities deserve nothing if they can't give back and help out someone .Thank God so never buy nothing that is Hollywood related at all No Posters CDs go to No Movie Theaters No Clothing Perfumes No jewelry Nothing that has any connection to any celebrities or Hollywood ...Amen
