ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 309

Nonya
5d ago

a literal shanty house popped up and you idiots are saying this is a good thing. don't get me wrong. I'm not knocking the guy. you gotta do what you gotta do but for the first time the we are seeing the beginning of a shanty town. is everyone blind?

Reply(21)
119
Eh Whatever
5d ago

He did great with what he had to work with. I hope hes able to take it somewhere he'll be safer, if that's possible. The homeless population is rising everywhere, yet illegals are being placed in housing..

Reply(18)
111
Angel Jade Austin
5d ago

And just to add another statement where all these rich Celebrities held up in los Angeles they can't donate some of their do called hard earned money to help this man an Army vet that fought for the very country they live safe in everyday .Hollywood is disgusting these rich Celebrities deserve nothing if they can't give back and help out someone .Thank God so never buy nothing that is Hollywood related at all No Posters CDs go to No Movie Theaters No Clothing Perfumes No jewelry Nothing that has any connection to any celebrities or Hollywood ...Amen

Reply(16)
60
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove

The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Person killed on 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after a person was killed on the 10 Freeway in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around around 12:15 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Hoover Street overpass. Video showed a sedan that had come to a stop on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Camarillo (CA)

Camarillo is a city nestled in California State, in the United States. It is the county seat of Ventura County. The city’s population dramatically increased from 65,200 in 2010 to 70,741 after the 2020 census. Camarillo was named after Juan and Adolfo Camarillo, two brothers who founded the city...
CAMARILLO, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Pier unveils 100-year-old merry go-round horses artistically decorated for Dia de los Muertos

It has long been rumored that the 106-year-old national landmark Looff Hippodrome (aka Merry Go-Round Building) on the Santa Monica Pier has been visited by spirits. While that may or may not actually be true, there are guaranteed to be spirits circling among the building’s carousel horses on November 1st and 2nd during the Pier’s two-day celebration of Dia de los Muertos.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD offers $50K reward for 2020 Hyde Park murder

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for information about the people who killed a man in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020. According to LAPD, 26-year-old Tyrell Williams and his friends were in the alley west of Crenshaw Boulevard and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy