Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO