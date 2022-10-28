Read full article on original website
Massive Powerball $1 billion jackpot (11/02/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Monday’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more and the overall $1.2 billion jackpot is obviously massive! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
DCNR set to flood eastern Pa. stream for whitewater boaters
Millions of gallons of water will rush down Tohickon Creek on Nov. 5-6 when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon. The rush of water from the dam in Nockamixon State Park will create whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park...
As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him
Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
More than 1.4 million apply to vote by mail in Pennsylvania for 2022 general election
With less than a week to go before the election, 1,435,505 Pennsylvania have registered to vote by mail. The deadline to file mail ballot applications was Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Department of State released the final number of applications Wednesday. Of those ballot requests, 984,128 were made by registered...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research in history
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
A Doug Mastriano ally has a plan to ‘stop the steal of 2022.’ It’s full of misinformation
PHILADELPHIA — A Florida man with the username “Lone Raccoon” is carpet-bombing election officials around the country with requests for voting records. Hired by My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, the man says he has been “led by God” to try to prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
There’s a chill in the air, Halloween’s over, and the days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022...
Massive Powerball $1.2 billion lottery drawing is tonight. Get your tickets now
Pennsylvania residents have until 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to buy tickets for the massive estimated $1.2 billion Powerball lottery jackpot up for grabs. The cash option for the grand prize winner is $596.7 million. There have been 38 drawings with no grand prize winner. It is the second-largest...
Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps
The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
Actor Jim Belushi opens marijuana dispensary on Upstate New York Indian nation
Hogansburg, N. Y. — A company owned by actor and comedian Jim Belushi has been awarded the latest license to operate a dispensary selling recreational marijuana on Northern New York’s Saint Regis (Akwesasne) Mohawk Tribe territory. Belushi, a star of television and film, and the younger brother of...
Average gas price in Pa. is back over $4 a gallon while prices nationally decline. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania drivers are seeing higher prices at the gas pump while others across the nation are paying less. The average price in Pa. today is up to $4 a gallon, again, while the national average continues to fall and today stands at $3.76 a gallon. The average price in the...
Sierra, T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, opens store in central Pa.
T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, Sierra has made its debut in the midstate. The 16,039-square-foot store opened on Saturday at Delco Plaza, 1221 Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township, York County. “We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and with the holiday season...
Dog found dead on Cumberland County highway; police looking for owners
East Pennsboro police are looking for the owners of a German Shepherd that was struck and killed Monday. The approximately 1-year-old dog was found around 8:15 a.m. on Route 11/15 (State Street) in Enola, police said. The dog was wearing an orange and gray collar. Anyone with information on this...
Pennsylvania high school football week 10 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous rankings. CLASS 6A.
Pennsylvania’s top senior high school football quarterbacks who have yet to commit to a college
Just more than a month remains before the early signing period — what really has become National Signing Day — for high school football, and there are still plenty of good prospects in Pennsylvania who have yet to make their college picks. That is particularly the case at...
After playoff opt-outs, Pa. football team needs just 2 wins to get to 5A title game
The high school football postseason party begins this weekend, but one Pennsylvania team already finds itself just two victories away from the Class 5A state title game without having played a snap. Cathedral Prep of Erie fashioned an 8-2 regular season record, which qualified the Ramblers for the District 6-8-10...
