Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) expected to play Week 8
Lockett has been dealing with various injuries that have landed him on the injury report all week, but he should be good to go and is expected to be available Sunday. Fantasy managers were hopeful that he would see increased usage in the possible absence of DK Metcalf (knee), but it turns out that Metcalf is playing and Lockett will retain his role as the WR2 on the team.
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help
The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Roquan Smith traded to the Baltimore Ravens
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LB Roquan Smith has been traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens, as they often have, add to their front seven, strengthening their defensive unit. Smith was unhappy over the offseason and had asked to be moved. The Bears have now moved on from both Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, signaling a new age under new management. Smith has 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season with two interceptions, another do-it-all defensive playmaker in Baltimore. The Bears have received a second- and fifth-round pick, both in 2023, in exchange.
Malik Willis in line to make first NFL start Sunday
Titans' starter Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an illness and an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Sunday. All signs point to Willis making his first NFL start this week against Houston. Fantasy managers will want to manager expectations as it will likely be a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Andrew Thomas playing at 'unbelievable' level
Through eight weeks of the NFL regular season, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is among the best players in football. He’s playing at an All-Pro level, should also be heading to the Pro Bowl and is currently the highest-graded tackle in the league. It’s been a remarkable...
Green Bay Packers defense gets two interceptions in Week 8
After getting rolled over by Josh Allen and the Bills in the first half, the Packers' defense stepped up in the second half including picking off Allen twice. They added a pair of sacks in the 27-17 loss. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' defense actually had one of their better performances...
DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Giants
WR DK Metcalf is expected to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants despite being carted off with a patella tendon injury last week, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. As Schefter mentions in his report, most suspected...
Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors
According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
Cooper Kupp (ankle) considered day-to-day
Kupp sustained a low-ankle sprain in the final minutes of the team's blowout loss to the 49ers. It was a scary sight for fantasy managers, but luckily the injury was minor and he should be okay. There's a chance he doesn't play this week or plays at less than 100%, and this is a situation fantasy managers should keep tabs on.
Will DK Metcalf Play in Week 8? (2022 Fantasy Football)
DK Metcalf went down in Week 7 with a knee injury and has been held out of practice leading up to Seattle’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants. He had been having a surprising year in conjunction with Geno Smith outplaying his own expectations, and fantasy managers who took a chance on the 24-year-old had been reaping the benefits. A patellar tendon injury can be tricky with varying recovery times. So will Metcalf be available for fantasy in Week 8, or do fantasy managers need to look elsewhere? Here’s where things stand.
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 9)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Derek Carr brutal as Saints shut out Raiders on Sunday
Derek Carr completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 101 yards with no TDs and an INT on Sunday. The Saints sacked him three times, and he averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt. Woof, this was bad. Carr couldn't do anything against a Saints' defense that had been struggling and didn't have Marshon Lattimore. The Raiders' offense has revolved around Josh Jacobs this season, and this performance will no doubt reinforce that strategy in Josh McDaniels' mind. Carr doesn't look like a viable fantasy starter outside of two QB formats going forward.
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
Terry McLaurin eclipses century mark in Commanders' Week 8 win
Terry McLaurin caught six of his eight targets for 113 yards, including a key 33-yard grab to set up the Commanders' go-ahead score in Week 8. McLaurin continues to perform well with Taylor Heinicke under center, and the fourth-year wideout had another great outing in Week 8. The former Mr. Football award winner in the state of Indiana had one of his best outings of the season in his return to his home state and should be considered a strong WR2 play moving forward. With Heinicke slated to start again in Week 9, he and McLaurin will have another opportunity to build on their momentum against the Vikings.
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Just like that, the 2022 fantasy football season is already halfway over. Heading into Week 9, you should be well aware if your dynasty teams are contenders or if it’s time to look into the 2023 rookie class. If you’re at or near the top of the standings, you...
