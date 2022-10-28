Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
Suspect allegedly 'ran out of candy,' passed out gummy bears laced with drugs in suburban Chicago
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS - Police in one Chicago suburb are warning families about candy in their kids' trick-or-treat bags possibly laced with drugs. So far, they’ve recovered 8 suspicious bags. Police say that if children went trick-or-treating in South Chicago Heights, specifically in the 200 block of Cherry Lane,...
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Robbery victim speaks out after Lightfoot's security detail exchanges gunfire with suspects in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A Chicago grandfather is thanking Mayor Lori Lightfoot‘s police security team after they came to his rescue while he was being robbed in Logan Square. On-duty officers assigned to the department's Detached Services Unit witnessed a robbery Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.
Community leaders gather to address East Garfield Park mass shooting
Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night. Community leaders gathered Wednesday to say gun violence does not represent who they are.
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
Lawyers for accused cop killers want to question former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy
CHICAGO - Lawyers for three men charged in the decade-old murder of a Chicago police officer want to put former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on the witness stand to answer questions about the monthslong dragnet that led to the trio’s arrests. A trove of 35,000 pages of emails recently...
Community leaders gather at site of West Side mass shooting: 'Something must change'
CHICAGO - West Side faith leaders, professionals and elected officials gathered at the scene of the mass shooting that happened Monday, to say that gun violence does not represent who they are. They’re calling for support to rebuild their communities and keep them safe. That drive-by shooting happened Halloween...
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot
CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade asked the judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence shared with them. Robert Crimo III’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence...
