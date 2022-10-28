ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police

CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town

CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Robbery victim speaks out after Lightfoot's security detail exchanges gunfire with suspects in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A Chicago grandfather is thanking Mayor Lori Lightfoot‘s police security team after they came to his rescue while he was being robbed in Logan Square. On-duty officers assigned to the department's Detached Services Unit witnessed a robbery Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot

CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
