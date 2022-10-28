ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNpLW_0ipToeFX00


BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories.

“All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I know, I’m looking at the grass.”

Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment

Rowley, her daughter-in-law Satheavy Moore, and her two granddaughters, Layla, and Teagan Moore were on the Frisco Steam train at Silver Dollar City when it derailed Wednesday night.

“I saw lots of people hurt, a lot of screaming babies. We helped a lady get out. Actually, in the seat behind her, her leg was underneath her and we helped her out.” Rowley said.

“I just heard, like, a clicking noise. I turned around and I saw the third train just fall over and then it [tripped] the second train. And then our train fell over with them. And yeah, it was crazy” Layla Moore said.

“I think a lot of us were just kind of in a state of shock. My hands were kind of shaking. I was just trying to look around and make sure nobody else was hurt.” Satheavy Moore said.

“I was okay. I was scared. And but eventually, I got like more calmed down and I was walking around’ Teagan Moore says.

Satheavy Moore says she thought the derailment was part of the show.

“I thought it was just part of the ride,” Moore said. “I’ve been on other train rides before where they have a fake earthquake and I thought that’s what was happening at first. But then we started tipping a little bit more steeply and I just realized, ‘Oh no, this is real.”

The incident resulted in six guests and one employee being sent to the hospital, but Silver Dollar City says all but one has been released.

“Little kids were like crying and everything, but I was thinking that everything was okay.” Layla Moore said. “There are some people who didn’t look all right and the adults helped them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Wilson’s Creek to host 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The 18th annual Memorial Luminary Tour will be hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield. The public is invited to the free event that will memorialize the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. The site of the first major battle of the Civil War in the West is preserved by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Santa will be making an early appearance at Bass Pro Shops

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To kick off Bass Pro Shops’ Santa’s Wonderland, Santa Claus will be visiting the shop for a free family event. Bass Pro will be inviting families around the Ozarks to see Santa at the Springfield and Branson locations at 5:00 p.m. on November 5. The free event will include popcorn, giveaways, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ in Springfield on sale soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The popular Broadway show ‘Hamilton’ will be performed at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. ‘Hamilton’ will be performed from Feb 22 to March 5, 2023. Ticket prices will range from $39 to $129. Premium seats will be available from $159. A lottery for 40 $10 seats will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Guests react to Silver Dollar City train derailment

BRANSON, Mo. – Despite Silver Dollar City’s train derailing, guests continued to file into the park on Thursday.  A spokesperson for SDC said everything remains open, except for the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.  At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three of the four train cars derailed.  Gary Eldridge said he saw the incident […]
BRANSON, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy