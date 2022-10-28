ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mega’ Challah bake held in Longmeadow

By Kristina D'Amours
 6 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One-hundred women is what it took to pull off a ‘Mega’ Challah bake Thursday evening. The Chabad Women’s Circle of Greater Springfield held the special baking event at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

The 100 women baking Challah together as a live demonstration for onlookers wanting to learn how to bake the the special bread. Participants of all cooking levels were provided with all the ingredients and toppings to make their own personal challah.

Esther Kosofsky of the Chabad Women’s Circle of Greater Springfield told 22News, “Jewish women have the power, the ability to bring the family together and the Shabbat table is the one place where family is really important. So its exciting for us to have women here together for them to enhance their Shabbat table and bring their families together.”

Participants were able to leave with their own challah and a recipe booklet.

