WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO