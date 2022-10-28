ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

wwnytv.com

Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested. State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
HEUVELTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary

LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Downtown eatery moving after eviction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
POTSDAM, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

