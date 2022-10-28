Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested. State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers...
wwnytv.com
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
wwnytv.com
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
wwnytv.com
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam home extensively damaged by Friday night fire
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Potsdam Friday night left extensive damage to a village home. According to Potsdam Fire officials, crews were called to 7 Broad Street for reports of a kitchen fire that would turn into a fully involved structure fire. Crews took about an hour...
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Comments / 0