Topeka, KS

Update: I-70 reopened after truck hits pole, causes power outage in Topeka

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A power outage caused by a truck hitting a power pole, closing a section of I-70 temporarily, has been repaired.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado left the road and hit a pole.

The 20-year-old male Junction City driver was taken to Stormont Vail with a possible injury. A 16-year-old male passenger, also from Junction City, had no apparent injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the KHP.

At 2:43 a.m. Friday morning, I-70 was reopened to traffic. The power outage impacted around 1,125 Evergy customers on Thursday night. The outage area covered SW 21st Street to SW 10th Avenue as well as SW Wanamaker Road to SW Indian Hills Road.

Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis told 27 News that the outage was caused by a truck that crashed into a pole at 7:56 p.m. The vehicle caught on fire but no injuries were reported, according to Ekis.

Power lines were down across the highway in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Eastbound traffic was being diverted to I-470 while westbound traffic was diverted to Highway 75.

KSNT News

Community Policy