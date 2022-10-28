Read full article on original website
Mike Gundy hopeful Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders will play at Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — There is a chance Oklahoma State will be without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders for its game at Kansas on Saturday. The redshirt senior missed most of the fourth quarter in a 48-0 shutout loss against Kansas State this past weekend in Manhattan after apparently further injuring his right shoulder.
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State's game at Baylor
The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's November 12 game at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on FOX or FS1. The network designation will be announced following this weekend's slate of games. K-State looks to break a four-game losing streak against...
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders injured during shutout loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football was shutout for the first time since 2009 after suffering a devastating 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. To make matters worse, redshirt senior starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return for the Cowboys' final two offensive drives.
Leipold: Opposing coaches taking note of Kansas football's home field advantage in 2022
The Kansas football team is set to return home this Saturday after a few weeks on the road and the program’s sole bye week of the season. KU is set to host No. 18 Oklahoma State for KU’s first home game since KU hosted TCU on Oct. 8. Then, ESPN’s College GameDay was in town to highlight the KU program under Lance Leipold, which added to the game day atmosphere around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
247Sports
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State
Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”
