Deal | Popular Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H drops to US$550 in latest gaming laptop sale

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time
Dell has been one of the best laptop brands for decades, and today one of the best Dell laptop deals should catch the eye of business owners and working professionals. The Dell Vostro 3420 is just $789 at Dell right now, which is a nearly 50% discount from its regular price of $1,456. That’s a huge savings of $667, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals you’ll find right now.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Apple pushes MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16, Mac mini and Mac Pro releases into 2023
Allegedly, Apple has moved away from the idea of delivering new Mac products before the end of the year. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman claims that Apple confirmed in an investor call that its 2022 holiday offering is locked in after this month's iPad refresh. Supposedly, Tim Cook outlined this, as did Luca Maestri, the company's Chief Financial Officer.
Unreleased Radeon RX 7900 GPU poses for the camera with a three-fan design and without a 12VHPWR power connector
AMD is set to unveil the RX 7000 series GPUs based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture on November 3. Rumors have it that Team Red will only unveil high-end models possibly the RX 7900/7900 XT and the RX 7800 XT. Now, mere days away from RX 7000 launch, hardware leaker @9550pro has managed to snag some pictures of what appears to be a RX 7900 model, maybe the RX 7900 XT.
First Ryzen 7000 laptop leaks but the refreshed Asus Zenbook 14 lacks Zen 4 and RDNA 3 punch
Ryzen 7000 laptops should soon be on the market, offering consumers a viable alternative to an Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-based notebook and the expected 13th Gen Raptor Lake devices. One such laptop has already been spotted by the dataminer momomo_us and comes thanks to an accidental leak by Asus Turkey. The page showing the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zenbook 14 laptop specifications is apparently for the current Ryzen 5000 model but there are multiple mentions of an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 set for November 8 debut
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will succeed the Dimensity 9000 as the Taiwanese company's next-gen flagship chipset. Earlier reports indicated that MediaTek was hoping to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by debuting earlier, and that now looks to be the case. While...
Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is tipped to launch soon following a fresh Geekbench leak
Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage Chinese Tech. The Redmi Note series of smartphones has proven so successful that its latest flagship has even been the first to the new class-leading ISOCELL HPX image sensor among Xiaomi mobile devices in 2022. However, it has also become one of the main targets for the OEM's mystifying and arcane attitude to product names over the years.
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Huawei Mate 50 Pro pre-orders open in Europe with a lower than expected starting price
Last month, Huawei confirmed via press release that the Mate 50 Pro would soon be available from €1,299 in the Eurozone, or €1,399 with 512 GB of storage. With Huawei confirming that Mate 50E and Mate 50 RS Porsche Design will not be coming to Europe and no further decision apparent for the Mate 50, the Mate 50 Pro is the series’ only representative. While that is the case, Huawei has actually dropped the Mate 50 Pro’s launch price between last month’s announcement and now.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99
Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition fails to match Xiaomi's advertised charging metrics in a real-world test
Xiaomi finally debuted its highly vaunted, new charging technology earlier this week. The company launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition featuring 210 W fast charging advertised to charge the phone in just 9 minutes. Its real-world performance may not be quite as impressive, however.
Anker’s PowerHouse 521 power station is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Everyone should have a power station around — just in case. AnkerThis limited-time $50 discount brings the portable power station down to just $200.
Save up to $100s on iPads thru Amazon
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s new iPad season. How often have you been sitting at work, the airport, or a friend’s place, peering over their shoulder as they tap their tablet? That should be me tapping, you think to yourself. That should be me staring at the state-of-the-art Liquid...
