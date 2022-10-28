ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

KRMG

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers

PHILADELPHIA, PA

