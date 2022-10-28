ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Shooting of Baltimore teenager declared homicide 22 years later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 1999 has now been declared a homicide by the State Medical Examiner. The teen was shot on February 10, 1999, in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street. The shooting left the teen paralyzed after the bullet pierced his spinal...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Catonsville early this morning, say police

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a man is in stable condition after a shooting in Catonsville. Police say they were called to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue just after 2:45 a.m. on November 1. When they arrived, they say they found a man...
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Randallstown, say police

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Randallstown late last night, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say they have responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of Carriage Hill Circle in Randallstown at about 10:15 last night. A short time later, a person who had been shot arrived at a hospital, according to police.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Security guard who critically wounded man at Baltimore Royal Farms faces charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A security guard who critically wounded a belligerent customer at a Southwest Baltimore Royal Farms over the weekend is now facing attempted murder charges, according to the charging documents. Kanisha Spence, 43, of Baltimore, faces charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons violations. Police said the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation leads police to firearms, ammunition and drugs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested after an investigation into several people lead police to firearms, ammunition, and drugs. According to police, investigators from BPD's Gun Violence Unit began investigating several individuals who were suspected to be engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics after recent violence in the Southwest and Western districts.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard at Baltimore Royal Farms clinging to life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot by a private security guard outside a Royal Farms in Southwest Baltimore this weekend is clinging to life at a hospital, police and witnesses said. Police originally reported he had died, but later said the victim was in "grave condition." Around 3:30 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested after pulling gun in Anne Arundel Co. road rage incident

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening road rage incident. According to police, officers responded to the incident near Churchview Road in Gambrills at about 5:15 p.m. Once on scene, a victim advised police a suspect driving a black Acura pointed a handgun...
GAMBRILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3-story row home scorched in early morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Firefighters were on scene a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the dwelling fire engulfed a three story row home near W North Avenue just before 6 a.m. No information on any injuries or deaths was immediately available. Delays were expected between...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested after shooting man during dispute, police said

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested after police believe she shot a man following a dispute. According to police, on October 17, 2022 just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital after a victim walked in with a gunshot wound to the hand. A preliminary police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash along Route 1 in Elkridge, police say

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Sunday along Route 1 in Elkridge, Howard County police said. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore was riding his motorcycle south on Route 1 when his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a 2013 Honda Accord that was turning left off Port Capital Drive.
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD

