Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
WMBF
Horry County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who has failed to appear in court on multiple charges. Daniel Quinton Grissett, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. It is taking place in the 10700 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene. No additional […]
wpde.com
Man shot inside Robeson County home, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Officials are investigating a death early Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said the investigation is along Barker Ten Mile Road near the St. Pauls community. Deputies said two people were shot in this incident. They said a man...
wpde.com
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
wpde.com
Student struck, killed by truck while walking to school in Florence County: Officials
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lake City High School student was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning. Troopers were on the scene of an incident Wednesday morning on Highway 378 near North Matthews Road outside of Lake City in Florence County. According...
wpde.com
Man arrested after deputies seize weed, weapons from Darlington Co. home
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies seized drugs and weapons from a Darlington County home. Robert Hilburn was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine/crack cocaine, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and six counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
manninglive.com
Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges
Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
wpde.com
2 suspects arrested for allegedly shooting at Robeson Co. deputies, multiple break-ins
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested in relation to multiple break-ins and are accused of shooting at officers, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The arrested were announced on Thursday by the sheriff's office. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to alarm calls...
2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
Authorities look for missing 35-year-old Lumberton woman
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 35-year-old woman. Ashley Driggers of Lumberton was last seen in the area of 70 Fieldcrest Drive in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has green eyes […]
Warrants: Horry County Schools teacher allegedly rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge granted bond for an Horry County Schools special education teacher who allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. The investigation also led to the arrest of a […]
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
wpde.com
Threat made to Georgetown County middle school by student; second in one week: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was charged for making school threats at a Georgetown County middle school Wednesday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the student is from Rosemary Middle School. After an investigation, a juvenile summons was completed and they were released to their guardian. Georgetown...
wpde.com
Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
wpde.com
2 kids sent to hospital after crash involving Robeson Co. school bus
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County school bus has been involved in a wreck Monday minding on Highway 72 in Lumberton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said two kids were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Several community members said the...
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
Lake City High School student dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 378 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School student has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken and school district officials. A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit the student walking in the […]
