Officer struck by car during traffic stop; driver arrested after pursuit

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and hitting a West Allis Police officer on Thursday.

It started around 4:30pm when the West Allis Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle near 84th and Greenfield.

During the stop, the vehicle drove away from the scene and stuck the officer in the process.

Shortly after, other officers in the area found the car driving in the area of 70th and Greenfield and tried to pull the car over again.

The vehicle refused to stop and police pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle struck a number of other vehicles near 64th and Greenfield.

The driver started running from the crash on foot and was arrested a short time later.

The West Allis officer that was stuck by the vehicle suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

