Sexual abuse allegations at 'Cheer Extreme' gyms leads to federal lawsuit in NC

A federal lawsuit was filed after another allegation of sexual abuse by coaches at 'Cheer Extreme' in Raleigh and Kernersville.

The new lawsuit is linked to the national 'Varsity Spirit' abuse scandal. The first allegations made in South Carolina.

According to the lawsuit the survivor, referenced as John Doe 1 was just a teenager at the time of the alleged abuse.

The report states that 'John Doe 1' reported the abuse to coaches at Cheer Extreme Raleigh including All-Star Coach and director Chase Burris, however, nothing was ever done to stop it and police were never notified. It goes on to allege that coaches and administrators were often present at the facility when John Doe 1 was openly abused.