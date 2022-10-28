Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden's Gaffe-Filled Speech Sparks Criticism
Tuesday's campaign speech in Florida marked another incident in which the president's performance overshadowed his message.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
KATU.com
10 House races in Dem-controlled districts shift in favor of Republicans, projections say
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Washington, D.C.-based political newsletter, The Cook Political Report, has shifted 10 of its congressional race projections for Democrat-controlled districts in favor of Republicans. Cook projections published Tuesday for three House races in California, three in New York, two in Illinois, one in New Jersey and...
Midterm study finds mainstream media gave Republicans '87%' more negative coverage than Democrats
A new survey from conservative media watchdog group Media Research Center found coverage of the GOP headed into the midterm elections was almost 90% negative.
KATU.com
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
Comments / 0