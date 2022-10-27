The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $1.23. The Amarin Corporation plc has recorded 5,370 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Amarin Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

1 DAY AGO