Boardman, OH

Hundreds gather for Boardman trunk-or-treat event

By Desirae Gostlin
 6 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of families came out Thursday evening for a trunk or treat event at Boardman Nissan.

The line wrapped around the parking lot and behind the building. At least 150 people came through.

This was the fourth year for the event; WYTV was a sponsor.

“We were looking for a way to give back to the community,” said Cathy Melnick of Boardman Nissan. “We thought, you know, giving back to the kids, getting the families in. So the trunk or treat just seemed like a cool thing to do.”

Thee were 17 sponsored stations with unique themes and passed out almost 45,000 pieces of candy, snacks and prizes.

