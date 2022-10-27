Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Hurricane Ian whips up the incidence of a serious bacterial infection
The bacterial infection Viibrio vulnificus is dramatically on the rise in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian hit the region in September. The infection that can cause flesh-eating syndrome and turn deadly very quickly. This year, the Florida Department of Health reports 28 cases and six deaths in Lee County, where...
usf.edu
Do not bury the burrowing owls, a wildlife group says
Pasha Donaldson, vice president of the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, does not know how well the city's 3,500 burrowing owls fared during Hurricane Ian. But she does know of a way residents can help the animals that survived the storm remain alive. “Please don’t put your trash on top...
