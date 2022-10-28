Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: This NEW Disney Starbucks Tumbler Is Decked Out in Christmas Ombre
The holiday season has arrived in full force at Walt Disney World, and that means all kinds of new Disney merchandise is available in the parks!. One thing we’ve come to count on lately is coming across new Starbucks cups! And today, we spotted one perfect for the Christmas season! 💚❤️
disneyfoodblog.com
See Why the STAR of This Disney Buffet Is a Plain White Bread Roll
A top bucket list item for many Disney fans is a trip to Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo Disneyland has its own version of many iconic Disney rides (including Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion) as well as some attractions unique to this park. Another reason to head to...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Tackle Your 2022 Holiday Trip to Disney World Like a Pro
There is nowhere on Earth more magical than Disney World during the holidays. Yes, everyone knows that, which means that the holidays are the busiest season at Disney World. But where else are you going to get to try out hundreds of holiday foods, visit storytellers from around the world, see a variety of Christmas trees, visit a full-size gingerbread house, and more?! If you’re going to visit during the holidays, there are some things you can do to handle it like a pro.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island
Disney has their own PRIVATE ISLAND — filled with secrets, hidden gems, and TONS of interesting history. Let’s explore it all TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the SECRETS of Disney’s Private Island!. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Are Now Available at McDonald’s
Get ready to hop in the drive-through — McDonald’s has NEW Happy Meal toys!. Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of unique McDonald’s items released including the return of the Halloween Buckets, an Adult Happy Meal, and more! But now, NEW Happy Meal toys themed to an upcoming movie have arrived.
disneyfoodblog.com
Several Rides Are Having a ROUGH Time in Disney World Today
It’s not unusual to see a ride or 2 shut down for a little while in Disney World. Whether the delay is due to weather, technical difficulties, or other reasons, we usually see the rides open back up shortly after closing. But today it seems like the Disney World rides are having a harder time staying open than usual!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A FUZZY Loungefly Backpack and 50th Anniversary Ears
Do you ever wonder how our reporters can go to Disney World every day and not get bored?. It’s because Disney is constantly changing things in the parks, with new eats and drinks, updated rides, and lots of new merchandise and souvenirs. We keep track of all of those changes so that you know what’s different when you go back! Come along with us to see what’s new over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Disney 50th Anniversary Collection Is Available Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney’s 50th Anniversary has been going on for over a year, and it’s set to last another 6 months!. popular 50th Anniversary merchandise items restock after being...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: NEW Holiday Ears Have Arrived in Disney World (And You’re Going to Want to See These)
The holiday season has arrived in Disney World! We’ve seen plenty of Christmas-themed items pop up online, and some have shown up in the parks as well, and holiday decor is appearing in the parks too. But now, a very important holiday-themed accessory has arrived in Disney World — NEW pairs of holiday ears!
disneyfoodblog.com
Last Chance to SAVE on These Disney Holiday Graphic Tees!
Have you seen our brand-new holiday designs yet? They’re a great way to get into the holiday spirit!. Each one is full of cheer and has a fun Disney element to it! You can find our designs on several different items, like t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more. For a limited time, you can take advantage of our current sale to save money on our merch, INCLUDING these new holiday designs!
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Snacks Prove It Isn’t Christmas Yet in Disney World
Hold that peppermint mocha for one second and put away the candy canes — there are new FALL treats in Disney World that you might want to try!. Yes, we know that the holiday merchandise is already on sale and snowflakes have started to appear in the parks, but the season of pumpkins hasn’t ended just yet and we’ve got proof!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Recipe: Make Chicken Adobo With Mickey And Friends!
Did you know that October is Filipino American History Month?. Well it is, and Disney is celebrating Filipino American History Month with a new recipe you can make at home!. Filipino American History Month is celebrated all throughout the month of October, and Disney taught us how to make Chicken Adobo right in your kitchen! Just like any recipe, we’ll start with our ingredients.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: The ULTIMATE Guide to Disney World Tickets
Do Disney World tickets expire? Can you buy park tickets OUTSIDE of the Disney website? And can you let your friends “borrow” your single day ticket?. We’re here to answer these park ticket questions — and MORE — here on DFB Guide!. Check out our...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Some Members Are LEAVING the Disney Vacation Club
There are lots of Disney World fans out there, but DVC members have taken their love for the parks to a whole other level. The Disney Vacation Club (DVC) is essentially a timeshare program for Disney World, and it’s been a popular club since it was founded in 1991.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Treats Are Coming to Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney World
With so many places to find delicious treats in Disney World, it’s hard to say that there’s a single best place to get dessert. But if you really twist our arm and beg for just one spot that you absolutely MUST visit on your next trip…let’s just say that Gideon’s Bakehouse (at Disney Springs) would certainly make the shortlist for the top dessert spot.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World and Disneyland Dining Reservations to Be Unavailable for a Limited Time
When it comes to Disney World, there is a LOT to plan. First you have to pick the dates, then buy tickets, book park pass reservations, plan out and book your dining reservations, and study up on Genie+ if you plan to use it. If you are trying to make dining or activity reservations in the near future, you’re going to want to know about this update.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney+ Testing EXCLUSIVE Early Merchandise Access for Subscribers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, we have some BIG news. The ad-free Disney+ plan is set to get a price increase soon as the ad-supported Disney+ plan launches,...
Comments / 0