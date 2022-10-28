There is nowhere on Earth more magical than Disney World during the holidays. Yes, everyone knows that, which means that the holidays are the busiest season at Disney World. But where else are you going to get to try out hundreds of holiday foods, visit storytellers from around the world, see a variety of Christmas trees, visit a full-size gingerbread house, and more?! If you’re going to visit during the holidays, there are some things you can do to handle it like a pro.

1 DAY AGO