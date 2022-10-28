The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity. Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.

VIENNA, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO