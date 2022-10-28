Read full article on original website
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
Fairfax superintendent tackles questions from youth at McLean appearance
Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid, School...
Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Arlington won't need elementary-school redistricting this fall
Give thanks for small favors: There will be no boundary-change process for Arlington’s elementary schools this fall, as had been planned. “There is not a need,” Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members on Oct. 27, calling the current enrollment levels at most elementary schools “manageable at this time.”
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Arlington GOP prepping for Election Night watch party
The Arlington County Republican Committee will hold its Election Night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill, 2424 Wilson Blvd. The GOP committee will be hosting the event in support of Karina Lipsman, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th). Republicans did not field candidates for Arlington’s County Board or School Board races.
Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon
Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
Christmas basket program returns
The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in. Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Langley volleyball team wins district tourney; Oakton second
With a fast start in the first set, then taking a bit longer in the next two to eventually pull away, the top seed and host Langley Saxons defeated the second-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 3-0, in the championship match of the Liberty District girls volleyball tournament. Langley won by scores of...
Langley golfers place in Girls State Open
With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually. The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Langley was led...
No tricks, just treats, at Vienna Halloween Parade
The 76th annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Oct. 26 continued the town’s tradition of family fun and let participants show off their skills and creativity. Thousands of onlookers of all ages packed the sidewalks and curb areas along Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S. Hundreds of local residents also marched in their costumes, which included everything from inflatable dinosaurs and superheroes to cartoon characters and cultural nods to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos.
Local teams, runners win district cross country meets
Four teams and two individual runners from the Sun Gazette coverage areas finished first in the Concorde and Liberty district cross country championship meets, all held Oct. 27 on the Burke Lake Park course. The Oakton Cougars swept the Concorde meets, the girls winning with 30 points and led by...
Potomac's multiple looks pay off in 35-14 victory over Woodbridge
Whether it was borne out of desperation, patience, or just Potomac’s ever-present athleticism, the Panthers used a multiple-set offense and timely defensive pressure to beat host Woodbridge, 35-14, Friday night. For Potomac (4-5 overall, 2-3 in Cardinal District play), a loss could have been disastrous, although not completely fatal...
First-place Langley, Madison win big in football
With lopsided victories the night of Oct. 28, the Langley Saxons moved into a tie for first place while the Madison Warhawks clinched at least a share of the championship in the high-school football team’s respective districts. In those two road games, Langley (6-3, 4-1) routed the Herndon Hornets,...
Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night
Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
