‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.
Hoopa Valley tribe sues over water contracts in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley tribe alleges in a lawsuit that the Biden administration is failing to collect money from farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe has a reservation in northwest California. Its lawsuit filed Monday focuses on money it says is owed for mitigation work along the Trinity River. The river is a major source of water for the Central Valley Project, a vast system of dams and canals that transports water south to farmers. The suit says the contractors that rely on that water owe at least $340 million for habitat restoration.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.
GOP’s Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett. The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024. Cheney said during Tuesday’s event that for “the survival of our republic” people must “look beyond partisan politics.” The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.
Washington State Department of Commerce to invest $17.9 million in new behavioral health facility projects
WASHINGTON. – The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) has announced they will be giving $17.9 million in grants to fund community-based treatment for individuals with a wide variety of behavioral health challenges. The goal with these projects is to end civil patient placements at the two largest hospitals...
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs to honor over 100 veterans in communal service
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will be holding a Forgotten Heroes service honoring over 100 veterans on Nov. 16. “Over the coming days unclaimed Veterans remains from throughout the state will be escorted to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake where the cremains will be ceremoniously turned over to the Department of Veterans Affairs for interment. These individuals will be interred in their final resting place with full military honors following a community committal service,” said a press release from the WDVA.
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
