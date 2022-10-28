Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Disney World Mistakes EVERYONE Is Making
Planning a Disney World vacation can be a MAJOR headache if you end up making one of THESE mistakes. Check out our video below about the HUGE Disney World mistakes that everyone is making!. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Do Disney World on a Budget in 2022 and 2023
It’s no secret that a trip to Disney World will set you back a few (thousand) dollars 💸, and it looks like the prices just keep going up and up!. Planning a trip to Disney World will look a little different to everyone — depending on where you’re traveling from, how many are in your travel group, and how long you plan to stay, there are some factors you can’t control — but there are some that you can! We hit the books and did the research for you to find the BEST ways to do Disney on a budget in 2022 and 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Flight Costs to Disney World Are CHANGING for December 2022
If you’ll be heading to Disney World for the holiday season in December, you can expect big crowds, all kinds of holiday snacks, and special Christmas time events. But what can you expect when it comes to flight costs?. We’ve tracked flight costs over the past several months to...
disneyfoodblog.com
How Inflation Could Impact Your 2023 Disney World Vacation
We’re not going to sugar coat it: Taking a trip to Disney World is expensive. That’s why it’s important to stay aware of all of the potential deals and discounts you can get, when the most expensive times are to visit the parks, price increases, and more. But, another major issue that’s affecting almost everything in the U.S. right now is inflation. So, how could inflation impact your 2023 trip to Disney World? We’re breaking it all down for you right here.
Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride
An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic”...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
You HAVE to See These Haunted Mansion Pumpkins Made By Disney World Cast Members!
Halloween weekend is here, and although we’re starting to see the winter holidays creeping in (Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, we’re looking at you), Disney World is still celebrating the end of the spooky season in a big way. You can still see Halloween decorations in Magic Kingdom,...
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Plastic Bag Disappearances in Disney World
Disney World makes changes all the time, but some things are more noticeable than others. price increases occasionally, that aren’t noticeable unless you REALLY pay attention, and we also see things like merchandise limits come into play. There are also bigger things that change, like restaurants reopening or character meet and greets returning. And recently, we’ve noticed a change that could impact your shopping soon in Disney World.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: The AMAZING Gingerbread Carousel Has Arrived in Disney World!
Deck the halls, put on the holiday album from *NYSNC, and get ready to celebrate — the holidays are basically here!. We’ve shared a look at some of the Disney holiday items you can get on Amazon, a holiday special coming to Disney+, and the holiday decorations that are already up in Disney World. But there’s an extra special holiday display that is up right now and it’s something you will NOT want to miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us To See the BIGGEST Construction Updates in Disney World
Going to Disney World isn’t always easy these days!. You have to buy your tickets, make park pass reservations, book a hotel, figure out where to eat, and oh yeah — pay attention to all the construction going on around Disney World! New attractions, restaurants, and plenty more projects are being worked on daily, and we do our best to keep up with it so you don’t have to. Chances are a lot has changed since we last checked in, so let’s take a look at the biggest construction updates from this week in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Several Rides Are Having a ROUGH Time in Disney World Today
It’s not unusual to see a ride or 2 shut down for a little while in Disney World. Whether the delay is due to weather, technical difficulties, or other reasons, we usually see the rides open back up shortly after closing. But today it seems like the Disney World rides are having a harder time staying open than usual!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A FUZZY Loungefly Backpack and 50th Anniversary Ears
Do you ever wonder how our reporters can go to Disney World every day and not get bored?. It’s because Disney is constantly changing things in the parks, with new eats and drinks, updated rides, and lots of new merchandise and souvenirs. We keep track of all of those changes so that you know what’s different when you go back! Come along with us to see what’s new over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: First Look at the UPDATED Kona Cafe at Disney World
If you’ve ever been to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you might have tried Tonga Toast for breakfast. That delicious breakfast is usually found at Kona Cafe (although we’ve also ordered it from Capt Cook’s and made it at home), but the restaurant has been closed for a little while now while undergoing a refurbishment. Well, the cafe will reopen soon, and we have a first look at its makeover!
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight of Passage and Rise of the Resistance Wait Times Averaged an Hour and a Half in Disney World This Week
It’s almost Halloween, and just how SCARY are the ride wait times at Disney World?. We’ve seen some HIGH wait times this month but we’ve also seen some wait times going down. As we head into the holiday (and usually busier) season in Disney World, we’re taking a look at the wait times during the last week of October!
disneyfoodblog.com
Christmas CROCS and More Disney Holiday Items Available ONLINE Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays are here and we are ready to wrap ourselves in tinsel and lights!. Okay, that might be a little bit uncomfortable. But we do have the next...
disneyfoodblog.com
Full Look at Park Hours and Reservations for Disney World Next Week
November is almost here, and a lot is going on in Disney World!. There are already holiday decorations up in Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, and we’re sure to see even more soon once Halloween is over. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is coming up too, as is EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays. So, we’re sure a lot of you are planning to get to Disney World soon to check out the festivities. If you’re going next week, you’ll need to check out the park hours and grab some Park Pass Reservations to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled all of that info right here just for you!
Comments / 1