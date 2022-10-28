Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
disneydining.com
Out of This World Dining at Disney’s Planet Hollywood
If you are looking to (movie) star gaze and enjoy a great meal, you should visit Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs Town Center. That’s right, Walt Disney World is home to the restaurant chain that has famous spots on the Las Vegas Strip, in New York City, and even a Hollywood restaurant location. This fun place to shop and eat is absolutely worth a visit if you want to enjoy a table-service dining experience.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
Guest Claims They Had “Uncomfortable” Experience at Popular Disney Restaurant
One of the most memorable parts of a Disney vacation is the fun and delicious meals you have, either in the theme parks or at places like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. When it comes to dining, Disney truly has something for everyone — whether you are looking for something on-the-go or something a little fancier, where you can sit down and enjoy a full meal. Disney is also great at catering to nearly every dietary restriction — all you have to do is talk to your waiter or contact the restaurant ahead of time.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat
Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Black Panther Happy Meal Toys Are Now Available at McDonald’s
Get ready to hop in the drive-through — McDonald’s has NEW Happy Meal toys!. Over the past few months, we’ve seen a number of unique McDonald’s items released including the return of the Halloween Buckets, an Adult Happy Meal, and more! But now, NEW Happy Meal toys themed to an upcoming movie have arrived.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneyfoodblog.com
Extended Evening Hours Are Here To Stay at Disney World
If you’ve ever dreamed of staying inside a Disney World park after closing time so that you could get on more rides and enjoy the atmosphere without the big crowds, there’s a simple way to make that happen — just stay at a Disney Deluxe hotel!. Guests...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Matte Black Disney Starbucks Tumbler Was Released Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There are SO many different things that you can collect from the Disney Parks, but some things are more popular than others. From Minnie ears to designer bags, Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
See Why the STAR of This Disney Buffet Is a Plain White Bread Roll
A top bucket list item for many Disney fans is a trip to Tokyo Disneyland. Tokyo Disneyland has its own version of many iconic Disney rides (including Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion) as well as some attractions unique to this park. Another reason to head to...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Planned the CHEAPEST Trip in Walt Disney World History
We know how hard it can be to actually SAVE money on your Disney World vacation. Say whaaaaat? SAVING money at Disney World? Yeah right. Well, it can be done — you just need to know a few tips and tricks in order to make it happen. Ultimately, though, you are planning a trip to the Most Expen- uh, Magical Place on Earth — so you will have to shell out at least some money on your trip. But just how much money you spend can be totally up to you — so we’re taking a look at the cheap, cheaper, and CHEAPEST ways to visit Disney World!
Comments / 0