Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
Where to go fly fishing in central Oregon: Opportunities abound in fall
Rain, snow and freezing temperatures are on their way to central Oregon, but that does not mean it’s time to put away the fishing gear. Autumn is an ideal time for wetting a line on the High Desert, as many river and lake opportunities remain for anglers throughout the fall and winter.
Feeling spooky? Visit these supposedly haunted trails on the Oregon coast
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're heading to the Oregon coast where fog and forests mask spooky surroundings. In the spirit of Halloween, Jon Goodwin hiked the Clatsop Loop Trail at Ecola State Park and found some fun and eerie surprises. The two-and-a-half...
KGW
Halloween forecast | KGW+ Weather: Monday, Oct. 31
Expect a rainy Halloween for much of western Oregon and Washington. On the Oregon coast, a High Surf Advisory is in effect on Monday.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
focushillsboro.com
Storm Watching For The Oregon And Washington Coasts, First Round Of Sneaker Waves: Warnings
Later tonight, the first significant wave activity and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hit the beaches, bringing waves as high as 20 to 25 feet in some spots and a variety of advisories. The top portion of the southern Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, the southern portions of Washington’s coast are under a more informal statement concerning enhanced sneaker wave dangers, and the southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
kqennewsradio.com
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Tri-City Herald
Worker’s hand stuck ‘up to the second knuckle’ in meat tenderizer, Oregon rescuers say
A supermarket worker was rushed to a trauma center after getting one hand stuck in a meat tenderizer, Oregon officials said. Four of the worker’s fingers were “entrapped up to the second knuckle,” Portland Fire & Rescue wrote Oct. 27 in a news release. Crews reported using...
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
KGW
How does Oregon work to keep elections fair and secure?
Viewers asked us questions about how election security works in Oregon. We looked into it and got the answers.
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | Nearly a century later, failed train robbery/murder still haunts Southern Oregon
It is often billed as America's last train robbery, but nothing of monetary value was taken. The would-be robbers who stopped a train near Siskiyou Summit in October 1923 ended up empty-handed, but killed four members of the train crew along the way. The story has long held the attention...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Lebanon-Express
Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms
Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Comments / 2