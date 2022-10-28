Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The ninth weekend of the 2022 college football season featured some notable results, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee, among other teams, continuing to look like College Football Playoff frontrunners. ESPN's college football experts have updated...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News
The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
Sporting News
College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format
College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State
Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Chain On "College GameDay"
Deion Sanders showed up to the set of "College GameDay" shining this morning. Coach Prime made sure to make a statement with ESPN's first visit to Jackson State, rocking a pair of chains that caught the eyes of viewers; especially his diamond-encrusted pendant of the Tigers' stadium:. The football world...
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Joel Klatt Names The Best Wide Receiver In College Football
Joel Klatt has seen enough football this season to declare who the best wide receiver in college football is. Klatt, the FOX Sports analyst, think Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best at his position in the sport right now. Klatt and Gus Johnson saw Harrison up close and...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0