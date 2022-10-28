ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Comments / 16

VinnieB
5d ago

Yeah... if these two gave me a check.. I'd definitely just assume the funds were good.. no need to verify at all... 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment After Domestic Dispute

Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside. Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy