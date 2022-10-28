Read full article on original website
VinnieB
5d ago
Yeah... if these two gave me a check.. I'd definitely just assume the funds were good.. no need to verify at all... 🤣🤣🤣
2
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man who assaulted Deerfield Beach convenient store cashier
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store after a cashier was thrown to the ground as thieves made a cash grab. The cashier that dealt with the robbery, no longer works at a Tony’s Market where the incident occured on Oct.24. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
cw34.com
WATCH: Unhappy shopper brings 5 guys to rob store after getting bad change, $8,000 stolen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A brawl broke out after a man who bought a cigar was unhappy with the change he got from the cashier. When it ended, thousand of dollars had been stolen. Now, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are asking for help identifying...
Florida ‘slap box’ fight gets out of control; man charged with attempted murder
A man is accused of trying to kill a man after their "mutual slap box fight" got out of control over the weekend, NBC Miami reports.
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa had six of seven charges dropped, including two felonies, but misdemeanor, reckless driving citation added; one felony remains.
WSVN-TV
Police standoff underway in Coconut Creek apartment after man threatens family
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were on the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek after a call about a domestic dispute. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday after a man threatened his family with a gun at the Carrington Apartments on the 4800 block of North State Road 7.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
Man charged for making bomb threat inside South Florida dentist office
A man's been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and criminal mischief after he made a bomb threat at a South Florida dentist's office.
Click10.com
Police: Armed man detained after barricading himself inside condo during domestic dispute
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police responded to a domestic dispute call early Wednesday morning and have detained an armed man who they said barricaded himself inside a condominium unit. According to police, officers responded to the Carrington at Coconut Creek Condominium off North State Road 7 around...
tamaractalk.com
$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
NBC Miami
SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment After Domestic Dispute
Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside. Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.
WSVN-TV
Police offering $10,000 award for information on necklace-snatching suspect
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are offering a bigger reward for help in a suspect search. As of Monday, the number is now up to $10,000. Officers are searching for the person who grabbed a woman’s necklace and punched her before taking off in North Lauderdale, back in August.
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago.
Woman injured in fiery crash credits boyfriend with saving her life
From her hospital bed at Jackson Memorial in Miami, Su Hninyi shared her story of survival following a fiery crash last week in Delray Beach.
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
Click10.com
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
WSVN-TV
Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Coral Springs Woman Saved From Fiery Tanker Explosion By Firefighter Boyfriend
Bryan Aparicio and Su Hninyi were on the way to a cruise when the tragedy struck. The couple’s Uber was caught in a horrible accident after another vehicle veered in front of a fuel tanker, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Bryan and Su had seconds to...
