Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Dog digs up human remains in backyard of Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dug uncovered the remains.
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River
------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
Armed Kansas fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month.
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
LETTER: Barb is the best for Kansas
During a recent debate with Rep. Barb Wasinger, Democrat Hammond said we needed a statesman and not a warrior. Take a minute and think about those two words. A statesman is an experienced and skilled political leader, while a warrior is brave, engaged, and fights the good fight. Hammond’s record suggests that he is neither.
LETTER: Wasinger worthy regardless of unwarranted criticism
In his race for state representative, Democrat Ed Hammond has been critical of the support of the Kansas Chamber PAC for Representative Barb Wasinger. The Kansas Chamber is an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of Representative Wasinger because she shares our commitment to “continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.” Representative Wasinger held this perspective before she ran for office and her votes in Topeka have stayed true to this worldview.
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus discusses the Chiefs win over San Francisco and the bye week. The Holthus Hotline airs at 8:00 a.m. Saturday's on 96.9, KFIX.
⚾ Royals hire Rays' Quatraro as new manager
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to...
