In his race for state representative, Democrat Ed Hammond has been critical of the support of the Kansas Chamber PAC for Representative Barb Wasinger. The Kansas Chamber is an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of Representative Wasinger because she shares our commitment to “continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.” Representative Wasinger held this perspective before she ran for office and her votes in Topeka have stayed true to this worldview.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO