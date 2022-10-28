ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
LETTER: Barb is the best for Kansas

During a recent debate with Rep. Barb Wasinger, Democrat Hammond said we needed a statesman and not a warrior. Take a minute and think about those two words. A statesman is an experienced and skilled political leader, while a warrior is brave, engaged, and fights the good fight. Hammond’s record suggests that he is neither.
KANSAS STATE
LETTER: Wasinger worthy regardless of unwarranted criticism

In his race for state representative, Democrat Ed Hammond has been critical of the support of the Kansas Chamber PAC for Representative Barb Wasinger. The Kansas Chamber is an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of Representative Wasinger because she shares our commitment to “continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.” Representative Wasinger held this perspective before she ran for office and her votes in Topeka have stayed true to this worldview.
KANSAS STATE
⚾ Royals hire Rays' Quatraro as new manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
