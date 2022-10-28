ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hutch Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City man found guilty in the murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY—A jury Oct. 26, convicted 39-year-old Issac Fisher of multiple felonies, including two Murder 1st Degree charges, for a violent rampage in 2018 that killed three and injured a 4-year-old, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted Fisher of two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Probst with unfinished business on property taxes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Democratic Rep. Jason Probst, there are a couple of things he still wants to get done in Topeka. "In a normal year, I would probably tell you Medicaid expansion, that's still very important to me," Probst said. "I would say the number one thing I've been hearing from people is property taxes. We started this conversation two years ago. A bunch of us Democrats got together and had this conversation about, what can we do about property taxes? We did some things last year. We passed the golden years property tax freeze. I think that will help some people. We also raised the exemption, I think from $20,000 to $40,000 on houses."
TOPEKA, KS
