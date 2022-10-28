Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville
As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
14news.com
Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
wevv.com
Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville
The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville. Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville. The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville.
wevv.com
Comic Quest Evansville to hold Halloween Comicfest 2022
Comic Quest Evansville will hold Halloween Comicfest 2022 on October 31st from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. The business will give out free comics all day long. Local artists will be in attendance. Spots are still available. You can contact the business if you want your own spot. Comic Quest is...
Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer
Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv. It's easy to see why the Beaver...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
wevv.com
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing. The events will be held at the...
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
wevv.com
Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs
Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
14news.com
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
wevv.com
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year
The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
wevv.com
New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area
A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
Wave 3
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 4:30
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 3 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children
Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
Comments / 0