Owensboro, KY

KISS 106

New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville

As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville

The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville. Plane crashes on Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville. The plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course, just off of Mesker Park Drive in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Comic Quest Evansville to hold Halloween Comicfest 2022

Comic Quest Evansville will hold Halloween Comicfest 2022 on October 31st from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. The business will give out free comics all day long. Local artists will be in attendance. Spots are still available. You can contact the business if you want your own spot. Comic Quest is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Celebration Planned for Ohio County Teen Battling Brain Cancer

Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2020. She's been fighting the beast ever since. A celebration of life is happening so she knows she's not fighting alone. Here are the details about the inspirational event. #livingstrong4liv. It's easy to see why the Beaver...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville.. Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana. Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Landon’s Hope hopes for help

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
SEBREE, KY
wevv.com

Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs

Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year

The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area

A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business. A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 4:30

Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 3 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
WEST LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children

Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
OWENSBORO, KY

