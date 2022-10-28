ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia, October 28 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 6 days ago

There are 12 high school 🏐 games in Emporia.

The South Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Hanover High School on October 28, 2022, 08:00:00.

South Central High School
Hanover High School
October 28, 2022
08:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 3 Vs 6

The Central Christian School volleyball team will have a game with St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 08:00:00.

Central Christian School
St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School
October 28, 2022
08:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 4 Vs 5

The Ingalls High School volleyball team will have a game with Lebo High School on October 28, 2022, 09:00:00.

Ingalls High School
Lebo High School
October 28, 2022
09:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 1 Vs 8

The Wheatland High School volleyball team will have a game with Attica High School on October 28, 2022, 09:00:00.

Wheatland High School
Attica High School
October 28, 2022
09:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 2 Vs 7

The Ingalls High School volleyball team will have a game with St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 10:00:00.

Ingalls High School
St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School
October 28, 2022
10:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 4 Vs 8

The Wheatland High School volleyball team will have a game with Hanover High School on October 28, 2022, 10:00:00.

Wheatland High School
Hanover High School
October 28, 2022
10:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 3 Vs 7

The South Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Attica High School on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00.

South Central High School
Attica High School
October 28, 2022
11:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 2 Vs 6

The Central Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Lebo High School on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00.

Central Christian School
Lebo High School
October 28, 2022
11:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 1 Vs 5

The Wheatland High School volleyball team will have a game with South Central High School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00.

Wheatland High School
South Central High School
October 28, 2022
12:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 6 Vs 7

The Ingalls High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Christian School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00.

Ingalls High School
Central Christian School
October 28, 2022
12:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 5 Vs 8

The St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Lebo High School on October 28, 2022, 13:00:00.

St Johns - Tipton Catholic High School
Lebo High School
October 28, 2022
13:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 1 Vs 4

The Hanover High School volleyball team will have a game with Attica High School on October 28, 2022, 13:00:00.

Hanover High School
Attica High School
October 28, 2022
13:00:00
2022 KSHSAA 1A DII Volleyball Championship Pool Play 2 Vs 3

