Spokane, October 28 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Spokane.
The Lewis and Clark High School volleyball team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lewis and Clark High School
Gonzaga Preparatory School
October 27, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The West Valley High School volleyball team will have a game with Shadle Park High School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
West Valley High School
Shadle Park High School
October 27, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Mount Spokane High School volleyball team will have a game with Mead High School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mount Spokane High School
Mead High School
October 27, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Cheney High School volleyball team will have a game with North Central High School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
Cheney High School
North Central High School
October 27, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Comments / 0