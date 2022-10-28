Yakima, October 28 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 8 high school Softball🥎 games in Yakima.
The Bothell High School softball team will have a game with Union High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00.
The Woodinville High School softball team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00.
The Central Valley High School softball team will have a game with Moses Lake High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00.
The North Creek High School softball team will have a game with Chiawana High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00.
The Mead High School softball team will have a game with R A Long High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00.
The Juanita High School softball team will have a game with University High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00.
The Kelso High School softball team will have a game with Walla Walla High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00.
The Lake Washington High School softball team will have a game with Mount Spokane High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00.
