Yakima, October 28 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

There are 8 high school Softball🥎 games in Yakima.

The Bothell High School softball team will have a game with Union High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00. Bothell High School Union High School October 28, 2022 09:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The Woodinville High School softball team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00. Woodinville High School West Valley High School October 28, 2022 09:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The Central Valley High School softball team will have a game with Moses Lake High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00. Central Valley High School Moses Lake High School October 28, 2022 09:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The North Creek High School softball team will have a game with Chiawana High School on October 28, 2022, 09:45:00. North Creek High School Chiawana High School October 28, 2022 09:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The Mead High School softball team will have a game with R A Long High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00. Mead High School R A Long High School October 28, 2022 11:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The Juanita High School softball team will have a game with University High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00. Juanita High School University High School October 28, 2022 11:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal

The Kelso High School softball team will have a game with Walla Walla High School on October 28, 2022, 11:45:00. Kelso High School Walla Walla High School October 28, 2022 11:45:00 2022 WIAA Softball Quarterfinal