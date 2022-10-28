Columbus, October 28 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 7 high school Softball🥎 games in Columbus.
The Mount Vernon School softball team will have a game with Prince Avenue Christian School on October 28, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Jeff Davis High School softball team will have a game with Mount Paran Christian School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00.
The Wesleyan School softball team will have a game with Gordon Lee High School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00.
The Pepperell High School softball team will have a game with Heard County High School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00.
The North Gwinnett High School softball team will have a game with Buford High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Carroll County Central High School softball team will have a game with West Laurens High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Harris County High School softball team will have a game with Northside High School - Columbus on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
