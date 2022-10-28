Columbus, October 28 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

There are 7 high school Softball🥎 games in Columbus.

The Mount Vernon School softball team will have a game with Prince Avenue Christian School on October 28, 2022, 08:00:00. Mount Vernon School Prince Avenue Christian School October 28, 2022 08:00:00 2022 GHSA 1A Div 1 Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 9

The Jeff Davis High School softball team will have a game with Mount Paran Christian School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00. Jeff Davis High School Mount Paran Christian School October 28, 2022 12:00:00 2022 GHSA 2A Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 11

The Wesleyan School softball team will have a game with Gordon Lee High School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00. Wesleyan School Gordon Lee High School October 28, 2022 12:00:00 2022 GHSA 3A Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 11

The Pepperell High School softball team will have a game with Heard County High School on October 28, 2022, 12:00:00. Pepperell High School Heard County High School October 28, 2022 12:00:00 2022 GHSA 1A Div 1 Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 11

The North Gwinnett High School softball team will have a game with Buford High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00. North Gwinnett High School Buford High School October 28, 2022 14:00:00 2022 GHSA 7A Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 11

The Carroll County Central High School softball team will have a game with West Laurens High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00. Carroll County Central High School West Laurens High School October 28, 2022 14:00:00 2022 GHSA 4A Fast Pitch Softball Tournament Game 11