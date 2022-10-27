Read full article on original website
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
Bryan Danielson considered leaving WWE for ROH in 2018
Bryan Danielson has found success in all of the major companies that he has worked for throughout his wrestling career - WWE, AEW, and ROH. He is a former ROH World Champion and a member of the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class. Danielson nearly went back to the promotion in 2018 when his WWE contract was coming up. While speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Danielson revealed this.
Cody Rhodes debunks rumor about why he left AEW
WWE star Cody Rhodes responded to a tweet from a fan about Cody's reason for leaving AEW. One story that has made the rounds over the last few months claims that Cody had a rift with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and they are the reason why he left AEW.
Cody Rhodes Denies Disputes With The Elite & CM Punk Caused His AEW Departure
Cody Rhodes took to social media this weekend to address rumors that tension between himself and the Elite and CM Punk led to his departure from AEW. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Rhodes denied reports of disputes with The Elite and Punk leading up to his leaving AEW. According to Rhodes, he left due to a personal issue as well as the desire to “go for the big one”, which many believe refers to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
AEW Considering Babyface Turn for MJF?
It was previously reported that MJF has no intention to turn babyface following the dramatic angle this week on AEW Dynamite that saw the Salt of the Earth getting beaten down by The Firm in his attempt to rescue Jon Moxley from Stokely Hathaway’s crew. Bryan Alvarez reports that...
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
CM Punk Hated Wrestler’s Court In WWE
CM Punk’s run in WWE came to an end after the Royal Rumble in 2014 after he was simply fed up with WWE which led to him walking out. Prior to that, Punk saw a ton of success in the company as well. However, he didn’t seem to like the idea of a wrestler’s court.
Backstage News On Major Feud Being Considered For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event earlier this month and everyone is waiting to see who the former Universal Champion will end up feuding with now that he’s back. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bray Wyatt has become the...
AEW and WWE rumors and news: WWE/NWA relationship, latest on CM Punk saga
With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H
AEW Locker Room Reportedly Refuses to Work With CM Punk If He Returns
With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seemingly returning to AEW and CM Punk losing the internal investigation into the backstage brawl, it appears that AEW is about to part ways with the Second City Saint. Dave Meltzer previously reported that Punk’s dog Larry getting injured in the fight was...
AEW Hid Saraya in a Closet Prior to Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
Saraya made her epic AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The mega-surprise appearance completely shocked the wrestling world because Saraya’s WWE contract had expired just a few months earlier and nobody even expected her to sign with AEW. During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted...
Kurt Angle on TNA Wrestlers He Thinks Could’ve Been Successful in WWE
– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed wrestlers from TNA he think could’ve had successful runs in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.”
