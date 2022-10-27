– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed wrestlers from TNA he think could’ve had successful runs in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.”

