Cortland, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Cortland.
The New Hartford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
New Hartford Senior High School
East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class A Girls Soccer Championship
The Sauquoit Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class C Girls Soccer Championship
The Central Valley Academy soccer team will have a game with Westhill Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Central Valley Academy
Westhill Senior High School
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class B Girls Soccer Championship
Comments / 0