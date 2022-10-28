ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 6 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Cortland.

The New Hartford Senior High School soccer team will have a game with East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.

New Hartford Senior High School
East Syracuse-Minoa Senior High School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class A Girls Soccer Championship

The Sauquoit Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Immaculate Heart Central High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
Immaculate Heart Central High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class C Girls Soccer Championship

The Central Valley Academy soccer team will have a game with Westhill Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.

Central Valley Academy
Westhill Senior High School
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section III Class B Girls Soccer Championship

