Cumberland, MD

Accident, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Accident.

The Allegany High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Garrett High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.

Allegany High School
Northern Garrett High School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Allegany High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Garrett High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Allegany High School
Northern Garrett High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MPSSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

Cumberland, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CUMBERLAND, MD
wfmd.com

20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40

Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
HANCOCK, MD
wfmd.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDTV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in small West Virginia town

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in a small West Virginia town of less than 1,500 people. The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, a town of only 1,494 people as of last year. According...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WBTW News13

‘Doc’ Antle’s trial delayed in Virginia; ‘Tiger King’ star accused of animal cruelty, selling endangered species

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle that had been scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Frederick County, Virginia, has been delayed, according to officials. Antle is facing several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. The reason for the delay remains unclear, but […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
High School Soccer PRO

