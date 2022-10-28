Stillwater, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Stillwater.
The Broadalbin-Perth High School soccer team will have a game with Schalmont High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
Broadalbin-Perth High School
Schalmont High School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section 2 Class B Girls Soccer Championship
The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
Columbia High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section 2 Class A Girls Soccer Championship
