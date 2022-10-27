Read full article on original website
AEW Considering Babyface Turn for MJF?
It was previously reported that MJF has no intention to turn babyface following the dramatic angle this week on AEW Dynamite that saw the Salt of the Earth getting beaten down by The Firm in his attempt to rescue Jon Moxley from Stokely Hathaway’s crew. Bryan Alvarez reports that...
AEW Hid Saraya in a Closet Prior to Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
Saraya made her epic AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The mega-surprise appearance completely shocked the wrestling world because Saraya’s WWE contract had expired just a few months earlier and nobody even expected her to sign with AEW. During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted...
Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
While rumors of Sasha Banks’ WWE return spread like wildfire over the last couple of months, movement on The Boss making her way back to the promotion seems to have screeched to a sudden halt. Dave Meltzer reports that while Banks is still under contract with WWE, there is...
Chris Jericho Confronted CM Punk Following Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out
Chris Jericho recently signed a major contract extension with AEW, taking on additional responsibilities in the process. Fightful Select reports that Jericho was praised by the AEW roster for his resolve and demeanor while stepping up during the media scrum following the backstage brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel at All Out.
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
Mike Tyson Set to Join Commentary on Next Week’s AEW Rampage
Boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next week’s Rampage episode. It has been announced that Tyson will be a special guest commentator for the November 4th edition of Rampage in Atlantic City. Tyson was at Double or Nothing 2020 to present the TNT Championship to...
