Potsdam, NY

Potsdam, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 6 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Potsdam.

The St. Lawrence Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Canton Central School on October 28, 2022, 11:00:00.

St. Lawrence Senior High School
Canton Central School
October 28, 2022
11:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAASX Girls Soccer Playoffs

The Lisbon Central School soccer team will have a game with Chateaugay Central School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lisbon Central School
Chateaugay Central School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section X Class D Girls Soccer Semi-Finals

The Hammond Central High School soccer team will have a game with Colton-Pierrepont Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.

Hammond Central High School
Colton-Pierrepont Senior High School
October 28, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section X Class D Girls Soccer Semi-Final

