West Seneca, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Seneca.
The International High School at Lafayette soccer team will have a game with Southwestern High School on October 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
International High School at Lafayette
Southwestern High School
October 28, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class B2 Boys Soccer Championship
The East Aurora High School soccer team will have a game with Lewiston Porter Senior High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
East Aurora High School
Lewiston Porter Senior High School
October 28, 2022
16:30:00
2022 NYSPHSAA Section VI Class B1 Boys Soccer Championship
Comments / 0